Shinogi Chess Club 1.0.1 Update

Huge thanks to everyone that tried out the game so far and gave feedback! I'm humbled by the support and will continue to improve upon the game with new features in the coming weeks.

Patch Download Size

Windows - 21.7 MB

Mac - 13.1 MB

Linux - 13.0 MB

And here's the changelog!

Fixed some typos

Improved scene timings in Chapter 4

Improved speech animations for some characters

Improved seated poses for some characters

Added UI button animation for Move Mode during Shinogi Chess

Fixed incorrect script order for an inspection spot in Chapter 4

Fixed missing tutorial label text in the Chapter 1 investigation

Improved lighting for a few scenes

Fixed save files not refreshing when entering the menu too quickly

The main goal of this update was to quickly fix a few outstanding issues such as typos and other minor bugs. I also went a step further to fix animation quality for some characters that were not set up properly. For example, some characters had bespoke speech animations but you were never able to see the full quality of the rig moving since their "mouth layer" animation mask wasn't using the right data. That problem is now resolved for the most important characters and I'll be looking to fix a few more cases like this in the next update.

Also added is a new UI animation to make it more clear when you've entered Move Mode in Shinogi Chess. It also seems as though execution order for certain scripts was unaccounted for and that resulted in missing tutorial text during the first investigation in Chapter 1. That should all be resolved now but do keep me updated if anything else looks out of place. Finally, there were some important scenes which looked a little underwhelming due to the awkward lighting angles and placement of characters in the levels. This resulted in heavy or unnatural shadows covering most of their faces which don't mesh well with the anime-style shading. So my solution was to manually activate some extra lights during those scenes that help keep shadows to one side of the face. This change adds a lot more depth to their appearance and shouldn't take too much of a toll on the game performance.

That's all for now! Again, thank you to everyone playing and enjoying Shinogi Chess Club right now. Don't hesitate to reach out if you encounter a bug by posting on the discussion page or contacting me on Twitter. Happy gaming!

-Matt