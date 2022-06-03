 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Title_Pending Demo update for 3 June 2022

Title_Pending Demo V2.0.6 is Live on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 8863737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DEMO V2.0.6 is Now Live on Steam

Bug fixes:
-Fixed pet picture lighting being broken
-Fixed the credits being squished
-Fixed collision on every vent in the game
-Adjusted collision around the entire demo to prevent unwanted jittering as you walk over stuff
-Fixed the shadow settings (you used to be able to disable them completely which led to some funny results)
-Fixed the credits always playing the EOD variation

Additions:
-Epilepsy Warning shortened significantly
-Adjusted the way Footstep SFX are handled (and enhanced them a bit with some extra foley)
-Wishlist Button added to the main menu (please wishlist our game we need money bro PLEASE BRO 🤑)
-Adjusted textures in tp_tutorial, and added some new ones

Changed files in this update

Depot 1293681
  • Loading history…
Depot 1293682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link