Title_Pending Demo V2.0.6 is Live on Steam

DEMO V2.0.6 is Now Live on Steam
Bug fixes:
-Fixed pet picture lighting being broken
-Fixed the credits being squished
-Fixed collision on every vent in the game
-Adjusted collision around the entire demo to prevent unwanted jittering as you walk over stuff
-Fixed the shadow settings (you used to be able to disable them completely which led to some funny results)
-Fixed the credits always playing the EOD variation
Additions:
-Epilepsy Warning shortened significantly
-Adjusted the way Footstep SFX are handled (and enhanced them a bit with some extra foley)
-Wishlist Button added to the main menu (please wishlist our game we need money bro PLEASE BRO 🤑)
-Adjusted textures in tp_tutorial, and added some new ones
Changed files in this update