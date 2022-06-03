Title_Pending Demo V2.0.6 is Live on Steam

DEMO V2.0.6 is Now Live on Steam

Bug fixes:

-Fixed pet picture lighting being broken

-Fixed the credits being squished

-Fixed collision on every vent in the game

-Adjusted collision around the entire demo to prevent unwanted jittering as you walk over stuff

-Fixed the shadow settings (you used to be able to disable them completely which led to some funny results)

-Fixed the credits always playing the EOD variation

Additions:

-Epilepsy Warning shortened significantly

-Adjusted the way Footstep SFX are handled (and enhanced them a bit with some extra foley)

-Wishlist Button added to the main menu (please wishlist our game we need money bro PLEASE BRO 🤑)

-Adjusted textures in tp_tutorial, and added some new ones