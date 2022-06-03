Early Access Patch 8

Share · View all patches · Build 8863570 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 18:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, today we have another patch ready for you!

This patch contains the addition of a vote kick system, adding practice rounds, and general collision and bug fixes!

Patch Notes

Added a new vote kick system to replace the current host kicking system. In a 8 player match, 5 votes would be required to vote kick a player. Vote kicks can be initiated in the tab menu or profile menu. After 1 minute without enough votes, the vote kick times out and a cooldown begins to prevent spam

Players can now start a quick practice round vs. bots from the main menu. Players lower than level 5 will see a practice round option next to quick play as a suggestion to practice before playing with live players. A bot practice round can also be started from the Tutorial tab

Fixed an issue where custom games would show clock times as being adjusted in a lobby even when they were not

Various collision fixes and polishing in Doll Factory

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports as always! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

See you on the hunt!