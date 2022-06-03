 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boot Camp Fitness update for 3 June 2022

New Exercises Added

Share · View all patches · Build 8863529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reach & Twist added.
  • Jab (to head level) added.
  • Double Jab added.
  • Jab then Front Uppercut added.

New exercises added. I will get cracking on adding more exercises and regular updates now that I am back from a holiday break.

I have a lot more hours now in my daytime job, after Covid, so have less time than when I was in the lockdowns, but I will aim to get an update out about every 4-6 weeks. I will continue to add to the game/app and improve it.
In this phase still adding new exercises. Setting a specific time to work on the game consistently seems to be the key when working a full time job and programming for a hobby.

More exercises on the way.

Cheers, Kevin.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link