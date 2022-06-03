Reach & Twist added.

Jab (to head level) added.

Double Jab added.

Jab then Front Uppercut added.

New exercises added. I will get cracking on adding more exercises and regular updates now that I am back from a holiday break.

I have a lot more hours now in my daytime job, after Covid, so have less time than when I was in the lockdowns, but I will aim to get an update out about every 4-6 weeks. I will continue to add to the game/app and improve it.

In this phase still adding new exercises. Setting a specific time to work on the game consistently seems to be the key when working a full time job and programming for a hobby.

More exercises on the way.

Cheers, Kevin.