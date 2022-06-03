[Nightly] Update v0.8.4353a

Changelog
Added ISPs (Internet Service Providers) allowing the player to rent their own network to connect from their computers via ethernet or Wi-Fi as well as choosing the connection speed.
The speed of the hard disk can affect the connection speed, which can cause bottlenecks. Make sure you have a fast hard drive if you also have a fast connection.
Moved the server rental and the ConfigLan.exe program from the stores to the ISPs websites.
When renting a server you can also choose the connection speed in the same way as when hiring your own network.
Added option in the desktop network menu to enable or disable the Wi-Fi card, allowing you to disconnect from the internet at will. When you turn Wi-Fi back on, you need to manually select the network you want to connect to.
Added option in the desktop network menu to be able to enable or disable the ethernet card.
The new options in the networks menu will only be visible if the corresponding network cards are installed.
Added "man" command that shows the help of other commands. This information will be expanded in future updates.
Changed depots in nightly branch