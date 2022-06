I have thought about this a lot wondering if I should improve it by replacing some stuff or keeping somethings the same with how minor it is. But I have decided to change certain things in the game:

Replaced cyberpimp.ogg with a new brand song

Changed some demon names and dialogue a tiny bit

The overall experience isn't changed, it is just some minor changes that needed to be made. This only affects one of the bosses in the game and it was made for the better.