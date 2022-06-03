tModLoader for Terraria 1.4+ Launch

Today we are changing the default tModLoader on Steam to the Terraria 1.4+ version. As you might know, we have had 1.4 tModLoader as an option on the Betas menu for quite some time as we've worked on new features to make modding and playing on 1.4 tModLoader a pleasant experience.

The current 1.3 version will still be available on Steam, you'll just need to select 1.3-legacy in the steam betas menu. We expect many of you will want to use this option until you finish your current playthrough of the game.

Please do not expect to be able to switch to 1.4 and continue using all the same mods you are currently using on 1.3. Many mods have unfortunately been retired, or otherwise have not yet been updated to 1.4. However, our workshop is already blooming with mods, and many relatively small & popular missing mods have already had alternatives created for them.

1.4 tModLoader is still in active development

Although 1.4 tModLoader is now leaving the Alpha stage, we'd like to reiterate that it still remains in active development, with a continuous release cycle bringing new breaking changes on the 1st of each month. We have a system in place for actively maintained mods to continue working seamlessly as each month's update arrives, but that requires the modders to stay on top of updating their mod if required within the designated time period at the end of each month. More information on the modder maintenance workflow can be found in the following announcement:

Beta Branches

To summarize, here are the available options:

default - This is the 1.4 version that we expect players to use

1.3-legacy - This is the latest 1.3 version. We expect many will want to use this if they are currently playing through the game.

1.4-preview - This branch contains upcoming changes. This is where we test new features. This is also where modders need to publish their mods during the last 10 days of the month if needed.

Our Lovely Contributors

As any open-source project, the majority of 1.4 tModLoader was made possible thanks to volunteers.

Our sincere gratitude and appreciation go to the following people, who have contributed to tModLoader since Terraria: Journey's End's release day:

Our Lovely Supporters

We haven't said this enough, and today seems like the perfect opportunity:

Thank you to the following people who have supported us on Patreon in the last 5+ years, allowing us to dedicate more time to tModLoader's development & maintainment.

You're all truly wonderful!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I switch to back to 1.3 tModLoader?

1. Right click on tModLoader in Steam and select 'Properties...', then 'BETAS';

2. Select '1.3-legacy' in the drop-down menu on top;

3. Close the window. You don't need to type any passwords!

How do I switch to 1.4-preview versions?

You might've already guessed.

Follow the steps listed above, but select '1.4-preview' on the second step instead.

I'm a GOG user! Where do I download TML?

Hello GOG user!

See our Github Releases for manual TML downloads.

And if you want a preview build - see our Github Actions instead, and download 'Release Build's at the bottom of the latest artifact's page.

Note: Downloading preview Github Actions builds will require logging into Github.

When will TML be 64-bit?

It's already 64-bit!

Specifically, it's what's called AnyCPU, but we currently only ship x86_64 natives. In addition to TML being made 64-bit-capable, it has been made to run on a ten years newer runtime (.NET 6+), far newer versions of a better game framework (FNA instead of XNA), and we've even unified what would've been 6 Windows/Linux/Mac Client/Server builds into just one portable release that can be run on every Desktop OS. Together, all of this yells: performance, consistency, stability, possibilities, and comfort.

I have a 32-bit OS, will it be supported?

Sorry, but not yet. We've had plans to re-add support for 32-bit Windows systems in June's stable update, but didn't make it in time, so it'll arrive later either this month, or in July.

Why was this delayed?

It happens.

Here's a chicken.

