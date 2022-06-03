Fiord extension in Norway. Bringing the depths to more real, correcting errors on location and optimizing far views.

Correction of errors on the Don river.

Correction of errors on the Pra river.

Sea livebait is no longer made from a goby, but is made from all mullets. The upper gradation of weight in the recipe is raised to 400 grams

Bottom rods is divided into four subtypes:

Pickers rods - designed for light weights, throw not far, but accuracy

Carp rods - throw heavy (from 100 grams) cargo, the best range

Feeders rods - designed for medium loads and medium casting distances

Sea bottom rods - for large sea fish

Added the possibility of power casting, to do this, hold down the fishing rod casting button and wait a few seconds. Power casting throws the bait very far, but inaccurately.

Changed the mechanics of calculating the casting range for all gear. Now the casting range is based on the "range" parameter in your build. This parameter increases with the development of the tackle, in addition, on some rods it is initially increased

Changes to the top menu for selecting sections in the inventory. Now it has become larger and received icons. Icons are available for modification and are located in the StreamingAssets\Textures\UI\bag_icons folder

The maneuverability of boats is reduced if there is a rod in the hand

Added scrolling in the list of fish types in the cage

Added a system for detecting bots in the game. Sometimes the game will ask you to answer a simple question. This will be arranged in the form of a phone call. You will have five attempts for the correct answer, if all the answers are incorrect, after the fifth question, the score of the caught fish will be disabled.

Other minor fixes to the game interface

Fixed errors with incorrect tension of the fishing line on float rods when fishing on a wave

Fixed errors with incorrect tension of the fishing line of the sea bottom fishing rod