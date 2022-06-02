 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 2 June 2022

Hotfix v.25.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8862818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through one of the ritual room floors
• Fixed an issue with the locked-gate puzzle
• Fixed an issue with the animal-glyph puzzle that could cause buttons to get stuck in a pressed-in state
• Fixed an issue on the outer part of the Sobek Oasis map that could allow players to glitch through the terrain

