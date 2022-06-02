SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.23.1 (1654207177)

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
OpenXR
- Implemented XR_EXT_dpad_binding extension
- Implemented XR_MND_headless extension
- Implemented XR_HTC_vive_focus3_controller_interaction extension
- Fixed crashes with Unity's OpenXR plugin when using DX12
