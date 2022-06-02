Testing Build Bramble Hotfix 1

Glitches
Fixed translation keys for stacking effects
Fixed translation key for nearby structures
Fixed translation key for the cursed blade
Fixed translation key for the bronze chestplate
Fixed translation key for the Doru
Fixed translation key for the cursed whetstone
Fixed translation key for the hatchet
Fixed translation key for the seasoning
Fixed translation key for the ethereal whetstone
Fixed the wizard cap which said "Add" instead of "Remove"
Fixed some translations that would show 0.5 as 0
Cursed blade - needs nearby curses
Removed the sliding rune from Purse
Changed the color of all options to white to make them easier to read
Fixed the background of the backpack greying-out during the tutorial
Fixed an issue where items would sometimes not grey-out when they couldn't be used
Improved save stability - especially related to ManaStones
Stores now save how many items you bought / sold
Stores no longer charge you for your own items
Fixed the magic font, which had the description of the Master Archer
Added the "Ring" type to the large heart ring
Fixed a glitch where the metallic wand would not detect mana through conduits and nearby structures
Changes
You can now sell up to three items at each store
Removed the vampiric crystal - will be changing vampirism soon
Changed the doru to 2 energy
Changed depots in testingbranch branch