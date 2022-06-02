Testing Build Bramble Hotfix 1

Glitches

Fixed translation keys for stacking effects

Fixed translation key for nearby structures

Fixed translation key for the cursed blade

Fixed translation key for the bronze chestplate

Fixed translation key for the Doru

Fixed translation key for the cursed whetstone

Fixed translation key for the hatchet

Fixed translation key for the seasoning

Fixed translation key for the ethereal whetstone

Fixed the wizard cap which said "Add" instead of "Remove"

Fixed some translations that would show 0.5 as 0

Cursed blade - needs nearby curses

Removed the sliding rune from Purse

Changed the color of all options to white to make them easier to read

Fixed the background of the backpack greying-out during the tutorial

Fixed an issue where items would sometimes not grey-out when they couldn't be used

Improved save stability - especially related to ManaStones

Stores now save how many items you bought / sold

Stores no longer charge you for your own items

Fixed the magic font, which had the description of the Master Archer

Added the "Ring" type to the large heart ring

Fixed a glitch where the metallic wand would not detect mana through conduits and nearby structures

Changes

You can now sell up to three items at each store

Removed the vampiric crystal - will be changing vampirism soon

Changed the doru to 2 energy