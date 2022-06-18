1.30 : Faster, Smaller, Better

Share · View all patches · Build 8862273 · Last edited 18 June 2022 – 21:59:07 UTC by Wendy

It's time for the spring update :

Total Disk Space : 16 GB

The sim now only takes 16 GB on Disk (previously : near 40 GB ), with all new maps and the NYC DLC map.

4 new maps





Sequoia Paradise, Scenic Trail : Small but fun maps, in collaboration with Jay_Co__ .Thanks, Jay

Cinematic Mountain : Huge open map, with old houses, a very big castle, and more.

Quarry : A small map with a lot of possibilities !

Faster map loading

A lot faster !

Misc