1.30 : Faster, Smaller, Better

It's time for the spring update :
Total Disk Space : 16 GB
The sim now only takes 16 GB on Disk (previously : near 40 GB ), with all new maps and the NYC DLC map.
4 new maps
- Sequoia Paradise, Scenic Trail : Small but fun maps, in collaboration with Jay_Co__ .Thanks, Jay
- Cinematic Mountain : Huge open map, with old houses, a very big castle, and more.
- Quarry : A small map with a lot of possibilities !
Faster map loading
A lot faster !
Misc
- Various fixes and improvements.
- As the result of huge changes (wrt files compression, and more), a 16 GB download is needed for this update.
- For any issue, prefer to contact us via Discord : https://discord.gg/FNekmBXeAP , or via the Steam forums pages.
Changed files in this update