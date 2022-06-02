 Skip to content

Entodrive update for 2 June 2022

Entodrive Community Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8862267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've Been Working On :


+Added new location Dynamo Sewer
+Added new battle background
+Added Broxa Encounter in Dynamo Sewer
+Added new Crew battles for Dynamo Sewer
+Fixed bug in Alder server tower where wild encounter spawns would reset ownership.
+Fixed bug where Mystical reencounter machine would cycle mysticals linearly and have been switched to randomized.

What's Coming Next :

Next update around 08/01/2022
More battle items
Bug fixes
New Seasonal Event
Event monster guide

Complete Monster List :

Here's a guide on how to upgrade all monsters :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2431577117

Here's my walkthrough guide for the game's content :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2472674974

Here's my guide for finding wild encounters by location :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2464065273

