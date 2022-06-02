Entodrive Community Update #3

What I've Been Working On :
+Added new location Dynamo Sewer
+Added new battle background
+Added Broxa Encounter in Dynamo Sewer
+Added new Crew battles for Dynamo Sewer
+Fixed bug in Alder server tower where wild encounter spawns would reset ownership.
+Fixed bug where Mystical reencounter machine would cycle mysticals linearly and have been switched to randomized.
What's Coming Next :
Next update around 08/01/2022
More battle items
Bug fixes
New Seasonal Event
Event monster guide
Complete Monster List :
Here's a guide on how to upgrade all monsters :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2431577117
Here's my walkthrough guide for the game's content :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2472674974
Here's my guide for finding wild encounters by location :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2464065273
Changed files in this update