Minor Update

Magical Diary: Horse Hall update for 9 June 2022

Fixed a crash if you tried to cast spells while inside a square where Darkness had been cast.

Some changes to the way text is handled inside the dungeon. The textbox wraps differently if you're in widescreen mode, where it's no longer covered by the minimap. If text overflows the dungeon box, it now pushes itself up instead of down (to avoid text going off the screen and becoming unreadable.)

If you encounter any problems please report on the discussion thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/211340/discussions/0/3422185980119906214/

