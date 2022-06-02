 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 2 June 2022

Multiplayer and Performance Fix

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 2 June 2022

Hey everyone, That Fish here!

We've been working intensely on finding what has been causing a lot of lag for people, along with the game not launching after the splash screen, and some weird behavior for multiplayer. Today we found the causes and they've all been fixed according to our tests. We hope you'll be able to dive into the full Penguin Heist experience now!

If, for some reason, you are still experiencing bugs, please let us know so we can fix it. We really want all of you to enjoy the game, so don't hesitate to contact us about any bugs or suggestions.

That's it for now. We're going to add some features during the bugs fixes now too, so stay tuned for that!

Noot noot!

