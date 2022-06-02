

Greetings Mistwalkers,

The Arcanists are requesting your help with their "study" of the Garrun'gol cavern. This adventure is our first release of content unlocked by reaching the 50+ reputation level.

We also tweaked a few existing quests to help the progression on some other reputations.

The update include many quality of life improvement on the map like the level selector, the monster viewer and some other cool features (see the Changelog).

Thanks you for playing with us!

Virtys

Changelog

June 2 - Version: 0.1.19.0

Features and Changes

The map can now display all resources type at once, and filter by level.

The map can now display creatures in regions.

The map can now be zoomed in and out using the mouse wheel.

Substances item description now enumerates from what creatures they drop.

Newly recruited golden companion will now come with a basic weapon already equipped.

A trade can now be initiated from the chat window while being in the domain.

All faces graphics have been tuned so that the eyes glare is more neutral toward their face direction instead of some having a weird look.

Some faces are now smoother.

Fixes

The wait button cannot be spammed anymore to trigger monsters faster.

Fixed the market bug where on some items, the name would be wrong.

Content Changes