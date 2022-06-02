Version 0.2.10.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.10.0b is available now!
- New Towers Almanac!
- You can find the Towers Almanac in the main menu of the game.
- A complete list of all towers, with useful informations.
- Quickly see which towers need to be unlocked and what you have to do to unlock them.
- New Stone Blockage!
- You can build "Just a rock" to support your maze.
- This cheap tower helps you to build a maze quicker.
- It doesn't do much but maybe it can be upgraded? You should better check the Towers Almanac!
- Rebalancing of some tower upgrades!
- The costs of some tower upgrades have been lowered.
- With these cheaper prices the upgrades are way more useful now!
These Upgrades are alot cheaper now:
- Double Balista
- Big Balista
- Massive Balista
- Double Bomber
- Mortar Cannon
Other changes:
- Two new achievements added!
- Fixed some issues with wrong graphics and icons
This update is mainly focused on the usability of the main menu. The new Blockage Tower was requested by alot of players. I hope it serves your maze very well. Have fun with this update!
-brimsel
