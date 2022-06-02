Version 0.2.10.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.10.0b is available now!

New Towers Almanac!

You can find the Towers Almanac in the main menu of the game.

A complete list of all towers, with useful informations.

Quickly see which towers need to be unlocked and what you have to do to unlock them.

New Stone Blockage!

You can build "Just a rock" to support your maze.

This cheap tower helps you to build a maze quicker.

It doesn't do much but maybe it can be upgraded? You should better check the Towers Almanac!

Rebalancing of some tower upgrades!

The costs of some tower upgrades have been lowered.

With these cheaper prices the upgrades are way more useful now!

These Upgrades are alot cheaper now:

Double Balista

Big Balista

Massive Balista

Double Bomber

Mortar Cannon

Other changes:

Two new achievements added!

Fixed some issues with wrong graphics and icons

This update is mainly focused on the usability of the main menu. The new Blockage Tower was requested by alot of players. I hope it serves your maze very well. Have fun with this update!

-brimsel