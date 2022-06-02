 Skip to content

Rogue Door Defense update for 2 June 2022

Version 0.2.10.0b is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.2.10.0b is available now!

  • New Towers Almanac!
  • You can find the Towers Almanac in the main menu of the game.
  • A complete list of all towers, with useful informations.
  • Quickly see which towers need to be unlocked and what you have to do to unlock them.

  • New Stone Blockage!
  • You can build "Just a rock" to support your maze.
  • This cheap tower helps you to build a maze quicker.
  • It doesn't do much but maybe it can be upgraded? You should better check the Towers Almanac!

  • Rebalancing of some tower upgrades!
  • The costs of some tower upgrades have been lowered.
  • With these cheaper prices the upgrades are way more useful now!

These Upgrades are alot cheaper now:

  • Double Balista
  • Big Balista
  • Massive Balista
  • Double Bomber
  • Mortar Cannon

Other changes:

  • Two new achievements added!
  • Fixed some issues with wrong graphics and icons

This update is mainly focused on the usability of the main menu. The new Blockage Tower was requested by alot of players. I hope it serves your maze very well. Have fun with this update!

-brimsel

