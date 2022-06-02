Groundwork Update

Hello tamers!

It seems like it's been quite a while indeed since we last spoke - over the past few months I've had a lot of things in life come and smack me in the face but never was Monster Crown far from my mind. On top of that, there are two others working diligently on awesome new Monster Crown projects which will be revealed later in this post.

This initial update lays the groundwork for our DLC content. The entire world loading code has been rebuilt, leading to far higher performance and less lag as exploring the huge world. This update will shortly make its way to consoles as well, where it will make an even bigger impact. Additionally, we'll no longer have those weird savefiles showing up for Steam Deck users or with cloud saves. This update will remain in the beta branch for 48 hours (right-cllick, properties, select branch, "ea-beta" if you'd like to opt in) just because it's been a while since I pushed out a new patch and I want to make sure nothing unexpected pops up.

I will be devoting all my free time (which I honestly wish wasn't quite as scarce as it is) to continued work on Monster Crown, as I've got big plans for the future and Monster Crown remains as important in my heart as it ever has. More monsters, areas and content are still on the way and I apologize for the delay these past few months, I put a number of things in life on the back burner during that last two years of development, and some of that came crashing down on me this year but all is well now and there's no need to worry.

I'm very excited to announce two very cool partnerships that are going to truly expand Monster Crown for all of you. While I remain focused on the game, these two talented dudes are going to be creating a way to experience Monster Crown in a whole new dimension, expanding on the lore, world and scenarios that you already know and love, while also building things in interesting and alternate new directions.

Allow me to introduce, two very exciting new projects...

MONSTER CROWN the Comic

_WE ARE NOT KINGS. WE WILL BE... MESSIAHS!

Humans and monsters coexist on the island nation of Crown Island. The best and bravest of mankind go out to tame these creatures for all sorts of reasons, from biological study, to hunting and even high-value package delivery. Monster Tamers are the most valuable people in society, and their bravery and deeds earn them renown and respect.

Alex Duke Sawyer is just an average boy who works on his parents farm, until one day he wins a monster of his own in a prize draw. With the gargoyle dragon Dracoyle by his side, Alex sets off to see the country he knows so little about, and become a Monster Tamer himself.

What Alex doesn't know, however, is that dark forces move behind the scenes to revive the dreaded Philosopher Kings, three otherworldly demigods who ruled over Crown Island with an iron fist. Their rule was absolute, until it was overthrown by a rebellion lead by Alex's own father many years ago.

Alex journeys out into the world, but the world is a lot harsher and more violent than he could ever anticipate, and he's flung headfirst into a terrible conflict that will plumb the deepest, darkest secrets of Crown Island and its history.

Get MONSTER CROWN: THE COMIC on Itch.io, Amazon and Gumroad on 6.6.2022!

_

MONSTER CROWN the Trading Card Game

Play through an RPG inspired experience where you and your opponent build a world, fill it with monsters, and do your best to topple each other with teams caught along the way, and find out who deserves to wear the Monster Crown!

As you can see, it's shaping up to be a very exciting 2022 for Monster Crown!

Seeing these versions of the game and world I worked on and obsessed over for five years is a dream come true, and one I absolutely could've never anticipated. A huge shoutout to Ahab, the Manga/Comic's creator and Spudmay, the TCG's skilled sculpter/creator. Each so ridiculously creative, so geared to make the highest quality projects they can, I'm in constant awe over the awesome stuff they share with me on discord each week - sorry guys, I guess only I have the VIP access right now XD

Happy taming tamers, hope you're having a great month and year and expect more details about the content-filled DLC soon!