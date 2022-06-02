ENGINEERING Patch v0.1.56 is Now Live!

Hello Creators,

Each month, we strive to deliver something new for you to experience and to play. This time, our patch is a little bit different from the others. As we are only a few months away from full release 1.0, our team is working around the clock in order to prepare this exciting new content! Despite our busy schedule, we still wanted to showcase something new this month - just for you!

In this patch, we will introduce some new buildings and upgrades that we’ve been working on along with some balance changes and bug fixes. We hope that you will enjoy playing with these changes and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback!

Also, in the next few months, we were thinking about doing live AMA sessions where we will be able to casually chat with everyone and answer any questions that you might have. If this is something that you think would be cool, let us know and we will schedule something :)

Now, let's dive into the game and see what we have in this patch.

Key Features:

Rehabilitation Center & Prison Center





We already showcased the concept art for both buildings: the Prison and Rehabilitation Centers. Now, it is time to actually explore the way they look and work in the game. New upgrades for the buildings will drastically decrease the criminals who are walking among the Nuggets and will surely help to decrease criminal activity via rehabilitation or prison means, based on your choice.

Warehouse

This new upgrade for the Warehouse will offer even more space to store your resources. Who doesn’t like extra space?

Power Battery

More juice, more power! With an increase in energy consumption in the Modern and Space Ages, Batteries required more capacity to store energy.

Gas Mine

Throughout the Ages, Nuggets were improving their technology and techniques with gas mining. Finally, they were able to push their technology to the next level. This Gas Mine upgrade will double the production of gas which should be more than sufficient for the Space Age.

Iron Mine & Stone Mine





Along with a Gas Mine, a Iron Mine & Stone Mine received its upgrades as well. Similar to the Gas Mine, the mines will increase their output. This will provide a surplus of iron and stones to construct more factories and to colonize more planets.





Lumberjack

Just a tiny island of greenery among the metal and concrete. This beautiful architecture will constantly produce fresh and renewable trees which will help your civilization save as much nature as possible. Pollution levels will also be reduced dramatically.

Gas Plant

Among all other sources that produce energy, the Gas Plant was one of the old ones and - compared to new energy sources - it was definitely underperforming. With the new upgrade, the Gas Plant will shine with new colors (it will shine extremely bright during nighttime). Increased output, even compared to other sources, will help to keep the lights on in every single building and home.

As you can see, quite a lot of buildings received their upgrade in this patch! Additionally, our team was working on multiple different systems such as the Planet Kraker interaction, 3 new quests, 2 new events, a star map system, new planets, and planet generation.

Since those systems are still in production, we will be able to show you some snippets with more to come.





Improvements and Balance Changes

Localization changes and assets preparation. As we are approaching 1.0, we are reworking a lot of older panels that might still use older text components that are making text blurry and potentially hard to read. Currently, all the building's panels and research panel work is done. The overall work is still not finished, but we are halfway through.

Improved performance for the Modern and Space Age eras. Based on the machine, you should see around 10% - 15% in improvements.

Drinkable water by Nuggets is now displayed at the water tooltip. This should help new players, as well as veteran players, to keep an eye on the overall situation with drinkable water in their cities.

More than 30 different audio sounds were added to the Stone Age and pre-Medieval buildings and panels.

Improved planet simulation system in order to control the inflow and outflow of resources efficiently and precisely.

Increased the refill rate of drinkable water in the wells.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed: Missing localization in Residential Buildings, Expedition, Fishing Hut, Barracks, Artifact

Fixed: An issue which could occur if a protection dome was hit in the same frame it was created

Fixed: An issue which could prevent clouds from spawning on the moon

Fixed: An issue which could prevent the mating quest from starting

Fixed: An issue which could cause the bottom panel tooltip to display the incorrect amount of water

Fixed: Shock and awe not persisting through save/load

Fixed: Being able to use god powers through UI and on dead Nuggets when you shouldn't be able to

Fixed: Nuggets who are working in the Town Hall would become invisible if it was destroyed while they were inside the building

Fixed: Multiple audio and visual bugs in the intro scene

Fixed: Clouds on the moon were not always correctly displayed

Fixed: Nuggets standing directly on top of each other when hunting (not 100% impossible, but much less likely)

Fixed: A bug that caused the new space laser/instruments to not be stowed away correctly after use

Fixed: Multiple riot bugs: one would cause them to break and have the Nuggets stop performing any actions and riots had no sounds

Fixed: Terraformer was not correctly working in the planet simulation system

Fixed: A bug that was causing significant water drainage on the foreign planet sim

Fixed: A bug where well/drinking water refill bonuses were not applied on the foreign planet

We are extremely excited about the future and what it will bring to us all. Our journey was quite long, but we are extremely happy to have such an amazing community who was able to stick with us for all this time and share this journey. We are grateful for everyone who has patiently been waiting and supported us despite all the downfalls of game development and the twists and turns of life.

Thank you all so so much for your awesomeness! With the full release on the horizon, we would like to assure everyone that the full release won’t mean the end of The Universim. We still have plenty of ideas from the community (and our own, of course). With your support, we will continue development and accomplish many great things.

We hope that you enjoyed what you have seen and we can’t wait to bring more exciting things to the game to show you! Please don’t forget to leave us a review on Steam, it means a lot to us. Stay godly!

P.S: If you think that a live AMA is a fun idea, let us know down in the comments.

All the best,

The Crytivo Crew

https://store.steampowered.com/app/352720/The_Universim/