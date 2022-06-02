 Skip to content

Acquitted update for 2 June 2022

enemy AI update - 2 june 2022

Build 8861500

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemies typically use a surrounding / anti-kiting strategy but this doesn't work well on the final wave when the enemy mob is too small. Therefore I've improved enemy AI to switch to a more aggressive strategy on the final wave when there are only a handful of enemies left. This also removes the annoyance of trying to chase or find enemies who are attempting to surround you (taking a very indirect route), and finishes the levels faster - maintaining the intense pace of action at all times!

This AI update could also be helpful for people trying to speedrun and set finishing time highscores.

Stay tuned for A LOT of achievement updates!

