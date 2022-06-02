V1.1.0 - Quality of life update

This update contains simple but helpful changes and additions to improve the overall experience.

I’d like to thank everyone that has submitted feedback through the end of game survey. I have read through it all and these are the features that you have asked for! I would not have been able to think of these on my own, nor would they have ever crossed my mind. So if you have a suggestion too, please either post it on the forums or use the survey option available from ingame. I will continue to check the survey results.

Changelog

ADDED - Night mode to save your eyes from the brightness.

ADDED - 3 save slots

ADDED - You can now reset your progress on a specific level, or an entire save slot.

ADDED - Exit button on main menu

ADDED - Press H for a hint to the instructions screen.

ADDED - Game name at the top of the window now matches the selected language.

ADDED - Hidden config file option to disable bee wing noises (for those made uncomfortable by that sound)

ADDED - WASD to move camera

ADDED - If language is set to French, AZERTY keyboard layout will be used.

ADDED - All sound is muted when the window loses focus

ADDED - Ability to silence the music for the current level (resets on exit).

ADDED - Onscreen pause button so you don’t have to press escape (top right)

CHANGED - Reduced volume of waterfall on the mushroom forest

CHANGED - Reduced volume of birds in the village

CHANGED - Reduced amount hint arrow moves to imply that it’s directional rather than a specific location.