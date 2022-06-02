Update 1.5.2 - shapez.io is now shapez, and more!

Hey everyone,

As you might have seen, the logo has changed a bit overnight, as well as the name of the game - "shapez.io" is now just called "shapez". I decided to do this because ".io" games have a relatively negative image, and because shapez is anything but an .io game. As part of that, I also took the time to improve the artwork a bit - I hope you like it, especially the new store page capsule!

In the course of this I also just released the 1.5.2 update:

Probably the most interesting for many players is the "VRAM glitch", where the map background would not update anymore, mostly in fullscreen. It should hopefully be fixed now - If not, please contact me in the discord server!

There are also some performance improvements, a bit of UI cleanup and updated translations.

PS: We also have started working on shapez 2, but more on that soon!

Wish you a lot of fun!

~Tobias