V0.40.2.9 on Nightly

Changes:
The new stone buildable crop plots are now considered Pots for the trait Pot Trained
Bugs:
Fixed sickle not working on potted plants.
Fixed deleting doors not removing their collisions.
Fixed selecting whole buildings in some edge cases.
Changed depots in nightly branch