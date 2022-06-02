V0.40.2.9 on Nightly

Share · View all patches · Build 8861330 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 18:32:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

The new stone buildable crop plots are now considered Pots for the trait Pot Trained

Bugs:

Fixed sickle not working on potted plants.

Fixed deleting doors not removing their collisions.

Fixed selecting whole buildings in some edge cases.