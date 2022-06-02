 Skip to content

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 2 June 2022

V0.40.2.9 on Nightly

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:
The new stone buildable crop plots are now considered Pots for the trait Pot Trained

Bugs:
Fixed sickle not working on potted plants.
Fixed deleting doors not removing their collisions.
Fixed selecting whole buildings in some edge cases.

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
