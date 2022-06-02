Build 0.14

Hi all

This is a substantial update that brings a bunch of changes and updates both to the crafting and look of the game.

I'm really interested to know how you far get starting a new run, how long it takes to complete your goals and at what tech level you do so. So please start a new run and let me know in discord and via the impressions form: https://forms.gle/95P1GYnTLHakySsw5

Changelog:

-Updated all model textures.

-New asteroid textures.

-Implemented new power system. Power is used in real time by all machines. Machines can be turned off.

-Fabricator and atomiser require power to function and will queue jobs and freeze if out of power. Processes now take time and power.

-Implemented new craft tree with intermediates: materials and parts

-New models for all ingredients

-Entire new ingredients for all objects

-Added algae tank incubator

-Reworked UI with sound, responsive hover, new appearance

-Added jump drive with fuel requirement

-New shader for dissolving objects in fills in on cross section

-New world gen and scaling

-New mining resource, ammonium

-New diffraction shader on resources

-Added more sound fx

-Fixed various inventory drag drop bugs

-Added new blueprint view with filter for types

-Add wishlist option on close

-Updated in game UI items to use UI canvas for crisper overlay

-Add collated picked up item HUD alerts with rarity colour for trash

-Consistent save/load amounts for trash

-Added functional space shuttle with interior

-Added functional lacuna in spaceship

-Added dissolvable bolts to lacuna

-Add goals to HUD

-Put credits on HUD, not physical object

-Blueprint shop adds blueprints directly to knowledge

-Add first scene goals and tracker

-Implemented new avatar with tweaked animations and new textures

-Added physics animation swing to limbs

-Added artificial gravity machine to spaceship

-Implemented new trash exchange model with gravity

-Implemented spawn cube with user manual

-Rebalance asteroid field generation for scale and balance

-Reworked foot IK on avatar

-Implemented directional thrusters on player jetpack

-Solar cubes diagetic display show power production and consumption

-Updated player footstep logic

-Make tech signature saveable

-Probably a few other things not listed

-Many minor big fixes along the way