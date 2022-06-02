Build 0.14

Hi all
This is a substantial update that brings a bunch of changes and updates both to the crafting and look of the game.
I'm really interested to know how you far get starting a new run, how long it takes to complete your goals and at what tech level you do so. So please start a new run and let me know in discord and via the impressions form: https://forms.gle/95P1GYnTLHakySsw5
Changelog:
-Updated all model textures.
-New asteroid textures.
-Implemented new power system. Power is used in real time by all machines. Machines can be turned off.
-Fabricator and atomiser require power to function and will queue jobs and freeze if out of power. Processes now take time and power.
-Implemented new craft tree with intermediates: materials and parts
-New models for all ingredients
-Entire new ingredients for all objects
-Added algae tank incubator
-Reworked UI with sound, responsive hover, new appearance
-Added jump drive with fuel requirement
-New shader for dissolving objects in fills in on cross section
-New world gen and scaling
-New mining resource, ammonium
-New diffraction shader on resources
-Added more sound fx
-Fixed various inventory drag drop bugs
-Added new blueprint view with filter for types
-Add wishlist option on close
-Updated in game UI items to use UI canvas for crisper overlay
-Add collated picked up item HUD alerts with rarity colour for trash
-Consistent save/load amounts for trash
-Added functional space shuttle with interior
-Added functional lacuna in spaceship
-Added dissolvable bolts to lacuna
-Add goals to HUD
-Put credits on HUD, not physical object
-Blueprint shop adds blueprints directly to knowledge
-Add first scene goals and tracker
-Implemented new avatar with tweaked animations and new textures
-Added physics animation swing to limbs
-Added artificial gravity machine to spaceship
-Implemented new trash exchange model with gravity
-Implemented spawn cube with user manual
-Rebalance asteroid field generation for scale and balance
-Reworked foot IK on avatar
-Implemented directional thrusters on player jetpack
-Solar cubes diagetic display show power production and consumption
-Updated player footstep logic
-Make tech signature saveable
-Probably a few other things not listed
-Many minor big fixes along the way
