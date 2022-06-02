Version 0.47

Driving School. Complete 16 classes starting at just 30 seconds, where the main topics are how to adapt your driving from less realistic drifting games, and how to adapt to elevation changes (downhill) in a track.

Added Quick Race functionality to Events. Complete most of the events in the Story without actually playing through. Experience the Ghosts, Warriors, and driving challenges immediately after installing the game.

Added more appropriate lap times to the Sideways Rally championship.

Bug fix: If you complete Level 1 then quit the game, Level 2 will be broken unless you restart it.

New Objects and buildings: High school, kindergarten, playground equipment, chain link fences, Grade and other new signs, BBQ grill

New Vehicles: School Bus