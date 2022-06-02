Eradicator anti building Platform & new maps

This week I've added the Eradicator and a whole bunch of other changes.
See them below:
- Limited repair amount per tick to 50 HP per 5 seconds to prevent super-high health units from becoming overpowered if paired with repair cruisers (was 35).
- Ships being repaired by repair beacons, repair cruisers or repair zabu's will now heal for 10% per 5 seconds with a max of 50HP per 5 seconds.
- Implemented new method for audio management to prevent audio popping and create a more smooth experience
- Ships with built in self-repair will now heal for 15% per 5 seconds with a max of 75HP per 5 seconds.
- Uploaded 'More powerful heavy ships' branch to the steam test server for backers to check out/playtest
- "Can't build here." Disallowed building an Anomaly Extractor near the another one. Effectively limiting them to one per anomaly.
- Removed Shipyard from the boostable by escalation structures buildings.
- Checked if new steam versions for live and test server worked in MP
- Added new map: Aquatus
- Added new map: Infernus
- Added new map: Emeraldus
- Placed the right planet for Aquatus
- Added the right planet for Emeraldus
- Moved lava planets back further (too big/bright)
- Changed the map for the tutorial to Orion instead of DeepSpace
- Added blue range indicator bug to Algor his todo list with an elaborate description regarding when it occurs and how to probably fix it
- Created a new ticket for the 'audio popping' in battle as descriptively as possible. I dont know how to tackle this yet. Will look into.
- Added map selection to the SP game modes.
- Turned off map randomizer in the SP game modes.
- Double checked if lobbies in all game modes works as intended with a new functionality.
- Implemented popcap for AI
- Added Random map option to the single player map selection. Map will be randomly chosen from the map preset list.
- Implemented Random map option for the MP game modes.
- Added debug lines to trace aiming bug
- Fixed Wave interval Slider in the Coop Wave defense. Most likely was the source of waves "desyncs" reported in that game mode.
- Player entry labels now all has same font.
- WRI circles now properly hide on the cinematic camera and toggled UI.
- Fixed Tirqa using wrong projectiles of the medium weapon type.
- Fixed Tiamat using default projectiles making it's shots not noticeable in the battle.
- Tested new projectile styles over the network.
- Fixed Direct control mode affecting another ships owned by host (both under their control and AI)
- Fixed Direct control mode affecting clipping
- Fixed Direct control mode storing previous target movement position leading to ships "running away" after exiting direct control mode.
- Added rank icons to the game in preperation for future Veterancy functionality
- Added rank icons to the game in
- Disabled distance culling for player's units under direct control. (Fixed rare bug of units disappearing after 'steering' in the direct control)
- Fix will be pushed to the git right now and uploaded by @Admiral Thomas .
- Implemented all suggestions from the-council channel. @High Council
- Fixed Wave Boss (Enemy Flagship) collision model.
- Fixed ESC menu no longer pausing the game
- Fixed Arteus Enhancer not giving speed boost to some ships based on the deprecated ship class.
- Fixed fighters and bombers not adding to the targets list on respawn after death or docking. Leading to them being ignored by the enemy fighters
- Fixed carrier squads some times not being added to the targets list in the Single Player game modes.
- Added possibility to re-engage returning to carrier squads in combat if there is new target in range. It fixed fighters bug when they were released and returned back to base immediately.
- added laser sounds for a new ship
- Fixed audio cackling by added a limited to the custom sound player
- Set SP default map choice as Random
- Added first ship with forward facing shield and weapon (Eradicator)
- Eradicator now play sounds while attacking
- Added Eradicator start effect
- Added Eradicator end effect
- Added Eradicator sounds
- Tested Eradicator forward shield functionality
- Temporarily made the Eradicator unlocked as a default ship
- Added Eradicator Thumbnail
- Eradicator impact point is now the actual impact point
- Disabled Eradicator shield on spawn to prevent shipyard clipping
- Added manual description for bombers and eradicators ingame since they lack information about weapons so this fills the tooltip a bit
Changed files in this update