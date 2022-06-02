 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare update for 2 June 2022

Eradicator anti building Platform & new maps

Share · View all patches · Build 8860966

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week I've added the Eradicator and a whole bunch of other changes.

See them below:

  • Limited repair amount per tick to 50 HP per 5 seconds to prevent super-high health units from becoming overpowered if paired with repair cruisers (was 35).
  • Ships being repaired by repair beacons, repair cruisers or repair zabu's will now heal for 10% per 5 seconds with a max of 50HP per 5 seconds.
  • Implemented new method for audio management to prevent audio popping and create a more smooth experience
  • Ships with built in self-repair will now heal for 15% per 5 seconds with a max of 75HP per 5 seconds.
  • Uploaded 'More powerful heavy ships' branch to the steam test server for backers to check out/playtest
  • "Can't build here." Disallowed building an Anomaly Extractor near the another one. Effectively limiting them to one per anomaly.
  • Removed Shipyard from the boostable by escalation structures buildings.
  • Checked if new steam versions for live and test server worked in MP
  • Added new map: Aquatus
  • Added new map: Infernus
  • Added new map: Emeraldus
  • Placed the right planet for Aquatus
  • Added the right planet for Emeraldus
  • Moved lava planets back further (too big/bright)
  • Changed the map for the tutorial to Orion instead of DeepSpace
  • Added blue range indicator bug to Algor his todo list with an elaborate description regarding when it occurs and how to probably fix it
  • Created a new ticket for the 'audio popping' in battle as descriptively as possible. I dont know how to tackle this yet. Will look into.
  • Added map selection to the SP game modes.
  • Turned off map randomizer in the SP game modes.
  • Double checked if lobbies in all game modes works as intended with a new functionality.
  • Implemented popcap for AI
  • Added Random map option to the single player map selection. Map will be randomly chosen from the map preset list.
  • Implemented Random map option for the MP game modes.
  • Added debug lines to trace aiming bug
  • Fixed Wave interval Slider in the Coop Wave defense. Most likely was the source of waves "desyncs" reported in that game mode.
  • Player entry labels now all has same font.
  • WRI circles now properly hide on the cinematic camera and toggled UI.
  • Fixed Tirqa using wrong projectiles of the medium weapon type.
  • Fixed Tiamat using default projectiles making it's shots not noticeable in the battle.
  • Tested new projectile styles over the network.
  • Fixed Direct control mode affecting another ships owned by host (both under their control and AI)
  • Fixed Direct control mode affecting clipping
  • Fixed Direct control mode storing previous target movement position leading to ships "running away" after exiting direct control mode.
  • Added rank icons to the game in preperation for future Veterancy functionality
  • Added rank icons to the game in
  • Disabled distance culling for player's units under direct control. (Fixed rare bug of units disappearing after 'steering' in the direct control)
  • Fix will be pushed to the git right now and uploaded by @Admiral Thomas .
  • Implemented all suggestions from the-council channel. @High Council
  • Fixed Wave Boss (Enemy Flagship) collision model.
  • Fixed ESC menu no longer pausing the game
  • Fixed Arteus Enhancer not giving speed boost to some ships based on the deprecated ship class.
  • Fixed fighters and bombers not adding to the targets list on respawn after death or docking. Leading to them being ignored by the enemy fighters
  • Fixed carrier squads some times not being added to the targets list in the Single Player game modes.
  • Added possibility to re-engage returning to carrier squads in combat if there is new target in range. It fixed fighters bug when they were released and returned back to base immediately.
  • added laser sounds for a new ship
  • Fixed audio cackling by added a limited to the custom sound player
  • Set SP default map choice as Random
  • Added first ship with forward facing shield and weapon (Eradicator)
  • Eradicator now play sounds while attacking
  • Added Eradicator start effect
  • Added Eradicator end effect
  • Added Eradicator sounds
  • Tested Eradicator forward shield functionality
  • Temporarily made the Eradicator unlocked as a default ship
  • Added Eradicator Thumbnail
  • Eradicator impact point is now the actual impact point
  • Disabled Eradicator shield on spawn to prevent shipyard clipping
  • Added manual description for bombers and eradicators ingame since they lack information about weapons so this fills the tooltip a bit
