SUMMER UPDATE IS HERE! SALE'S ON BOARD!

Hi there, friends!

We missed you so much! That's why there's a big sale going on right now - you can get 50% off with the purchase. Let your loved ones discover very hot and romantic stories right when the weather serves for a sweaty time! Oh, and just so you know - all of our games are on sale, too, so go grab one!

But there's time to lose, the SUMMER UPDATE is already playable and ready on your PCs!

New mini-adventures are waiting for you!

Discover how tight Bella's bikini is, go on a trip with Cassidy and Patrick, play volleyball with Luna and Lucas - all the fun activities are ahead!

Why bother using a dressing room? Check out what's on Judy's mind and how she decides to spend her vacation time, ignoring the rules of the beach!

Mindy's got something tricky for her fuckbuddy, too. Everyone needs a hero every now and then, right?

And of course, Robyn and her partners are way ahead with their fun on the beach - threesome means 3 times more fun, doesn't it?

Lot's of summer fun, deliciously hot bonus artworks, as always, - and you can find all of that in this update, so enjoy the hell out of it!

We're still working on Sex And The Furry Titty 2, but you can add the game to your wishlist now so you won't miss the release date. New characters, hot stories, and improved animations with beautiful voices are coming soon.