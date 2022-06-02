Content Patch #14 -- Hotfix #10

Content Patch #15 needs just a bit more time.

News

Hey everyone,

I realize how bad this looks, but I need to delay Content Patch #15 yet again. I estimate that the patch only needs a few more days of development, but I've come to not trust my judgement of how long this kind of update will take.

Since the in-game update timer is effectively inaccurate, I've decided to remove it for the time being. I would like to add it back to the game once I'm 100% certain how much development time is still needed on a Content Patch.

Content Patch #15 will still release on a Friday at 1 PM EST. I will announce which Friday that'll be once I'm fully confident I know how much dev time is left.

Thank you very much for your understanding and patience,

-Dan

Changes