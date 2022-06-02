Share · View all patches · Build 8860365 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 12:13:18 UTC by Wendy

This is our first major update for Vintage Vinyls from Hell.

In this version we are introducing the much-needed Player Simulation Actions! ( I need to find a shorter name for this.)

These actions give the player the ability to :

Recycle soda-pop cans and look in community washing machine or between couch cushions for coins.

Walk the streets as sandwich billboard to attract more customers.

Help your cashier at the cash register.

Organize your record racks so clients find the album they are looking for quicker.

Worship the devil – which will generate skill points to be used with the Sigil of Behemoth.

The Sigil of Behemoth has also been updated.

New Devil Worship skill added.

skill added. New Skill Point Mechanism added. ( Each time you unlock a skill, all skills becomes more expensive. )

Some skills have been moved around/some have been removed.

A few more things were added or fix to this version :

New Marketing billboard task added to Marketing menu.

Marketing menu re-arranged.

UI top menu buttons overlap fix.

New bouncy button interaction ( test )

Fixed some random typos.

Queue line fix when simulation is over. ( Now when the store is closed, you can no longer serve customers.

General UI enhancements here and there.

That’s it!

We hope you enjoy this much-needed update and if you encounter any issues, please let us know as soon as possible.

Follow us on Twitter or join us on Discord to learn about what is coming next!