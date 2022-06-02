 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dream Team update for 2 June 2022

Launch Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8860332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for the support on the game's launch, and I'm super happy to see people enjoying the game! After reading feedback, watching people play, and talking with players, I made some mostly minor changes to the game!

Overworld:

  • Added the Save Sailor NPC (Reminds you to save via your menu in overworld, and dream clouds in dreams)
  • Slowed Rob's stepping speed when he's in his house
  • Corrected some typos

Dream Realm:

  • Willpower attacks now tell you what elements they are strong against
  • Made the bypass detectors in the connector more visible
  • Adjusted some dialogue to make the bypass detector locations more clear
  • Fixed an issue where if Poppy was the only living team member, you would be killed when
    entering the men's bathroom (there were a few other instances where the same issue was
    possible, fixed those as well)
  • Adjusted the power of a few abilities
  • Corrected some more typos

If you have any other feedback, recommendations, bug reports, suggestions, criticisms, or anything of the sort, please reach out!

  • Much love, Evan <3
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link