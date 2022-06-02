Launch Patch

Thank you so much for the support on the game's launch, and I'm super happy to see people enjoying the game! After reading feedback, watching people play, and talking with players, I made some mostly minor changes to the game!

Overworld:

Added the Save Sailor NPC (Reminds you to save via your menu in overworld, and dream clouds in dreams)

Slowed Rob's stepping speed when he's in his house

Corrected some typos

Dream Realm:

Willpower attacks now tell you what elements they are strong against

Made the bypass detectors in the connector more visible

Adjusted some dialogue to make the bypass detector locations more clear

entering the men's bathroom (there were a few other instances where the same issue was possible, fixed those as well) Adjusted the power of a few abilities

Corrected some more typos

If you have any other feedback, recommendations, bug reports, suggestions, criticisms, or anything of the sort, please reach out!