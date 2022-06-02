Patch 1.0.8n Released!

NEW:

Elk will stumble occasionally when fleeing from wolves, giving nearby wolves a moment of opportunity to bite while the elk is down. Chances of stumble are higher when elk is low on stamina or health, or running downhill. Elk take damage from stumbling (varies from a little to a lot).

IMPROVEMENTS:

Wolf bio allows more text (1500 characters, about 250-300 words). The bio is now editable in Pack Info.

New musical cue when player injury heals.

Adjusted some odds for competitor den raids to try to balance out variety of attackers.

When pup is sick, companionship (boosting the pup's odds of recovery) now won't have any effect when the player-wolf's wakefulness drops to zero. (Put on your oxygen mask first, parents!) Companionship effect increased a bit to compensate.

Elk run faster to catch up when they fall behind the herd.

Updated "End Ironwolf Run" alert to mention Jump Ahead to Next Year option.

Sync lowest difficulty with current difficulty when using the Jump Ahead option.

Changed texture around burrow den near Gravel Fan to match the den texture better.

Reduced volume of wind-in-grass sound effect.

Tweaked pup version of Bronze Forehead to be more clearly a black coat.

Increased odds of carcass spawning when player-wolf is very hungry.

Multiplayer: When a player-wolf is killed by large prey, the prey is now more likely to wander some distance away from the player, so the player can revive themselves safely.

Multiplayer: Season is now indicated in preview panel for Pack Life and Territory Quest games.

BUGS FIXED: