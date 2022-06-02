Patch 1.0.8n Released!

NEW:
Elk will stumble occasionally when fleeing from wolves, giving nearby wolves a moment of opportunity to bite while the elk is down. Chances of stumble are higher when elk is low on stamina or health, or running downhill. Elk take damage from stumbling (varies from a little to a lot).
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Wolf bio allows more text (1500 characters, about 250-300 words). The bio is now editable in Pack Info.
- New musical cue when player injury heals.
- Adjusted some odds for competitor den raids to try to balance out variety of attackers.
- When pup is sick, companionship (boosting the pup's odds of recovery) now won't have any effect when the player-wolf's wakefulness drops to zero. (Put on your oxygen mask first, parents!) Companionship effect increased a bit to compensate.
- Elk run faster to catch up when they fall behind the herd.
- Updated "End Ironwolf Run" alert to mention Jump Ahead to Next Year option.
- Sync lowest difficulty with current difficulty when using the Jump Ahead option.
- Changed texture around burrow den near Gravel Fan to match the den texture better.
- Reduced volume of wind-in-grass sound effect.
- Tweaked pup version of Bronze Forehead to be more clearly a black coat.
- Increased odds of carcass spawning when player-wolf is very hungry.
- Multiplayer: When a player-wolf is killed by large prey, the prey is now more likely to wander some distance away from the player, so the player can revive themselves safely.
- Multiplayer: Season is now indicated in preview panel for Pack Life and Territory Quest games.
BUGS FIXED:
- Carcass confrontation music keeps playing after competitor leaves carcass.
- If player is in Find New Den subquest when pups near 15 lbs, rendezvous sites do not appear on map when they should.
- Wolf ear customization twitches in Family Tree viewer.
- Bull elk antlers change form upon dying, if bull was spawned in earlier season.
- Cryptic message appears if player tries to log into account that hasn't been activated yet.
- Eagle gets stuck when trying to swoop kill something in certain areas.
- Birds land when trying to circle their target in certain areas.
- Mate can't fight because it's carrying a meat chunk and won't drop it.
- Wrong texture assigned to Frosty NPC coat.
- Wrong coat banner image (displayed during courtship) assigned to 1091 coat.
- Snow accumulation issues on beaver lodges.
- Small white specks on base of tail on some wolf coats.
- In Main Menu, sometimes Secondary Howl 6 won't play audio.
- In very specific circumstance, game freezes after going into My Wolves.
- In very specific circumstance, buttons in Main Menu are disabled and not clickable.
- Buy DLC alert stays onscreen sometimes after leaving wolf customization.
- Coyote howl is silent.
- Pups can have trouble navigating through the roots of the northeast tree-root den.
- Sometimes bark emote has no audio.
- Multiplayer: Game gets stuck if player has Options menu open when another player submits a bug report and window appears asking player to submit one as well.
- Controller: Can't navigate around some Wolf Customization panels.
- Controller: Can't navigate to Finish Quest in Establish Territory Quest panel.
- Scent view breaks if you switch into it the instant you wake up.
- Problems ensue when a pup somehow gets an injury, when that isn't technically allowed.
- Wolf preview in Family Tree doesn't show Blind Eye when it should.
- Multiplayer: Client players cannot move after joining a game.
- Elk sometimes get confused and stop running when the run into a steep slope or wall. (Partial fix, more refined improvements to come in the future.)
- Blind Eye visual glitch when wolf is panting.
- Grizzly bears chase too slowly.
- Mate sometimes get stuck walking into a rock when it's trying to find some privacy.
- Game freezes if player goes to sleep just as a popup window appears.
- Short Tail modification isn't visible on wolves inside den.
- Sometimes game will duplicate wolves when syncing with the server.
- Move to New Den subquest is indented below wrong quest.
- Black smear on left edge of 870Fs mouth
- Hole in the rocky outcrop of Lake McBride.
- Terrain edge visible in one den entrance.
- Wolf canter animation plays too fast.
- Dead wolves don't get Short Tail body mod when they should.
- Ride of the Wapiti music restarts when switching intensity levels.
- Some spring/summer aspens have too much specular lighting on leaves.
- In the northeast root den, ground behind the den doesn't quite meet the terrain.
- Terrain and water issues.
Changed files in this update