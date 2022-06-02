Bugfixes and database update

Hey pilots!

Today we are making a major update, not bringing any new content (compared to the last update), but greatly improving the quality of life of the game.

Exoblast therefore goes to 1.2.0.

Thanks to you, our team has fixed a good number of bugs, including a blocking bug preventing connection to the game. Thank you for reporting all these errors via Discord where you form a great community! For those who would like to join, here is the link: Discord

We also took the opportunity to update the database.

We remind you that access to the Season 2 tournament ends in two weeks, bringing together the highest ranked players in Ranked mode. We will give you more details very soon.

To your ships, pilots, it's time to reach new heights and prove what you are capable of.