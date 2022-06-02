 Skip to content

Tennis Manager 2022 update for 2 June 2022

Patch 2.2.1

Hi Managers,

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.
We were focused on bug fixes this time!

A major patch is coming next week on the match-sim.

We have made some scripts which also target CURRENT CAREERS for some changes, although you will need to begin a "NEW SAVE" to take advantage of changes listed with a *.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

[Patch] 2.2.1

Modifications & Balancing:

  • Some players updates (name, height, game plans, starting affiliation, etc.) *
  • A player will no longer ask to end contract after his/her arrival
  • The display time of the tooltips has been increased for long texts
  • The signing bonus when players renewed their contracts was, under certain conditions, far too high
  • The weaker shape level will now be only possible if a player is injured

Fixes:

  • Localization fixes

  • It was possible to offer negative signing bonus to players/staffs

  • Staff renewals were always taking a little money from academy

  • The age of a created player was not consistent (and could cause issue during the career)

  • 3D models in interfaces could sometimes never load

  • In the email "Sport goals for this season", the 8th player was hidden in the list (it needed to scroll with the mouse wheel)

  • It was not possible to complete player objective that requires more than 1 win

  • Advices given during the briefing were not well conditioned (e.g. the opponent had always a better shape) *

  • Players were injured too often at the end of the match and/or at important moments (warning: another issue is still there, it will be fixed in the next release)

  • The mails "Summary of my sport goals" at the end of the season were inconsistent beyond the 1st season

  • requires to start a new career

A Live Twitch is planned in the coming days to present the new patch! Follow us on Discord or Twitter.

The Rebound team

