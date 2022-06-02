Share · View all patches · Build 8860240 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hi Managers,

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.

We were focused on bug fixes this time!

A major patch is coming next week on the match-sim.

We have made some scripts which also target CURRENT CAREERS for some changes, although you will need to begin a "NEW SAVE" to take advantage of changes listed with a *.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

[Patch] 2.2.1

Modifications & Balancing:

Some players updates (name, height, game plans, starting affiliation, etc.) *

A player will no longer ask to end contract after his/her arrival

The display time of the tooltips has been increased for long texts

The signing bonus when players renewed their contracts was, under certain conditions, far too high

The weaker shape level will now be only possible if a player is injured

Fixes:

Localization fixes

It was possible to offer negative signing bonus to players/staffs

Staff renewals were always taking a little money from academy

The age of a created player was not consistent (and could cause issue during the career)

3D models in interfaces could sometimes never load

In the email "Sport goals for this season", the 8th player was hidden in the list (it needed to scroll with the mouse wheel)

It was not possible to complete player objective that requires more than 1 win

Advices given during the briefing were not well conditioned (e.g. the opponent had always a better shape) *

Players were injured too often at the end of the match and/or at important moments (warning: another issue is still there, it will be fixed in the next release)

The mails "Summary of my sport goals" at the end of the season were inconsistent beyond the 1st season

requires to start a new career

A Live Twitch is planned in the coming days to present the new patch! Follow us on Discord or Twitter.

The Rebound team