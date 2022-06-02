PAYDAY 2: Update 222.1 Changelog

Update size: 22MB

Hello Heisters,

A small hotfix for some problems we found after yesterday's update.

Fixed unintended contractor being visible in contract database

Fixed unintended modification possibility on the MP40 where the medved R4 suppressor could be equipped

Fixed an issue where the Medved R4 suppressor would crash on multiple single variants of SMGs. Some akimbo versions remain to be addressed

Fixed an issue where controller support for ranking up using the new infamy pool system didn't function

Potential fix for a crash when using Viper grenades on certain heists

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish.

If they haven't even bothered to nail it to the ground, do they really mind if it's stolen?

OVERKILL_Sebastian