D-Day is here! Souldiers is NOW OUT!

Souldiers is OUT NOW on PC and consoles!

It was a long journey, but it's a dream come true!

_Souldiers leads you to uncover the mysteries surrounding your supposed death and those of your fellow soldiers.

Whether you choose to play the archer, the scout or the caster, your mission is to find their way through the depths of the mystery and locate the Guardian in Terragaya, a world caught between the dead and the living.

With a dash of Souls-like combat and lush pixel art, Souldiers offers an exciting Metroidvania adventure. _

We look forward to having your first feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1419160/Souldiers/

**Want to join the Souldiers community?

Check out our social media on the Linktree!**