This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heisters! We're back for another stream on our PAYDAY Twitch.tv channel right now! We stream every Thursday at 5pm CEST so make sure to mark your calendar. ːhoxtonː

In today's stream, OVERKILL_Almir is going to play PAYDAY 2, robbing banks and getting paid!

Join us at twitch.tv/paydaythegame

Keep those helmets flying,

Almir

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio