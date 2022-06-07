DevBlog 45: World Map Update & Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8860129 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 14:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Harvesters,

Time to show you what we’ve been relentlessly working on the past few months. We are very excited to unleash this monster of a free update. So update, verify game files and let’s jump right in.

News: New World Map Campaign Mode



For all you A.I. loving comp stompers, which by our metrics is the majority of you, we have created a new world map campaign mode for you to explore, strategize and vanquish on. This mode offers a lot of replayability with over 40 new missions.

The first campaign map we’re releasing is called “Divided Continents” and you can choose your starting scenario:

The underdog – Starting with only three regions you must outmaneuver larger warring factions, seizing opportunities and grow to dominate the continents.

Second chance – With your allies separated on different side of the world map you must push back against the powerful factions surrounding you.

Besieged – Surrounded, your once great empire fights to unite remote enclaves and divided those factions that have arisen against you.

Custom – Play your way, select which faction begins where, their starting strength, difficulty and victory goals.

The race to claim territory is on right from the beginning, you’ll see your foes movements and will have to respond immediately during your preparation phase. Once complete each army in opposing territory will take part in the combat phase. You can fight battles manually and determine your deployment, or gain victory based on your army strength and battle conditions using the auto-fight function.

Earn coins as you claim territory and spend them on reinforcing your regions, expanding your armies and upgrading your forces.

Along the way to victory you will discover special quests, reap rewards and unlock new armies. Each territory confronts you with its own challenge and you’ll discover the advantages of certain army compositions. Each of the 4 factions capital introduces a new map and defeating it will remove that faction from the game.

Win victory points through battle and claimed territory. Once you’ve claimed enough for victory on the campaign you can carry on to dominate the continent entirely. Coloring in with your faction color as you see fit. The fewer turns you complete victory in, the higher your overall campaign score.

As you’ll see, we also have two other world maps in the works which we plan to release later this summer.

Let the strategizing begin in macro and good luck commanders.

News: New Multiplayer Map

Forgotten Fortress 3 vs. 3



The remains of a once glorious city rest in this valley. Time, conflicts and sandstorms have ravaged its former beauty. The twin rivers that helped make the city great are also the source of this place’s repeated conflicts. Once again, the strategic value of the land marks it as a battlefield.

Info: Changelog 26

General Changes:

Main Menu has been reworked. Season/Unlocks moved to Player Card. Added Achievement and Season Tree Widget to the bottom of the screen to make it easier to claim rewards. Moved social media buttons and quit game to the top right of the screen.

Graphical destruction and environmental issues on several maps are now fixed.

Victor Popov now has all his shoutouts modulated on Rusviet’s 6th mission “Battle For The Key”.

All Rusviet Mechs now have the radio effect when spoken language is set to Russian/Native.

The missing voice file has been added to the ingame cutscene on the Rusviet Revolution mission “Arriving at the depot”.

Players should correctly receive medals on challenge missions “Hold The Line” and “Stronghold” again.

Several fixes to gamepad controls.

Multiplayer Balance Changes:



The Ward (exosuit)

Displayed effectiveness adjusted from Heavy to medium.

Reduced cost from 320 to 200 iron and 30 to 20 oil.

Princess Sita Al-Hadid

Rifle damage increased vs. unarmored from 50 to 75.

Rifle damage increased vs. light armor from 30 to 50.

Rifle damage increased vs. medium armor from 10 to 15.



Zolw (troop transport mech)

Increased its mortar explosion radius from 2 to 3.

Increased its mortar outer explosion radius damage modifier from 0.2 to 0.3.

Increased oil cost from 80 to 120 oil.

Rycerz (exosuit): Reduced population cost from 4 to 3.

Mocny (artillery mech)

While in motion, damage increased vs. medium armor from 110 to 130.

While stationary, damage increased vs. unarmored from 80 to 90.

While stationary, damage increased vs. medium armor from 90 to 110.

Reduced oil cost from 120 to 100.

Decreased time to veterancy for all Polania infantry by 10%.



Nagan (revolver mech)

Damage increased vs. medium armor from 60 to 70.

Damage increased vs. heavy armor from 70 to 80.

Splash damage increased vs. light armor from 20 to 30.

Splash damage increased vs. medium armor from 15 to 25.

Splash damage increased vs. heavy armor from 10to 20.

Common Units

The Gunship: It’s effectiveness is now listed as "against heavy" instead of as "against light"

FYI: Unfortunately, save game files within battles are invalidated by this update

