New update (v0.33) - Part 2 starting + name + skin color



ZOEY: MY HENTAI SEX DOLL - UPGRADE V0.33

CLOSED ALPHA FOR PATRONS ONLY

Hello everyone,

A new version (v0.33) is now availlable on Steam for Patrons only. I received many messages from people asking (on itch) if the demo will progress as well as the alpha version. This content is not and will not be available in the demo. The demo will not evolve except minor changes.

The next updates will be focus on the second part of the game, starting with the VN part. Zoey didn't left after your first round and you may be able to make her stay a little longer in your appartement!

WHAT'S NEW?

VN Part

NEW > The beginning of the VN part 2 is now available with the 25 first dialogues.

NEW > You can now choose your name when you start the game for the first time and then modify it in the options if necessary. All (player) in part 1 have been replace by the player name.

NEW > You can also choose your skin color between 3 different colors. This skin color will be use in the story mode and in the free mode when we display: the mouth (when you lick something for example), the hand (when someone suck your finger for example), the dick (when you... you know).

BUG > Fixed few typos in VN part 1.

Main Menu

NEW > Part 2 draft image has been replace by a way better version of the same image 🙂



IMPROVEMENT > The Settings button is now hidden in the Gallery and will not overlap with other buttons.

As usual, please provide your feedback on Discord and share the news about the update! Please remember that the Closed Alpha is only available to Patrons!