Mobile Playtest is Live & Giveaway!

Hey!

The mobile version is the same as PC but it don't currently have items/cases - I am working on it and it will be included in 0.10.

Cross Platform.

Currently only for android sadly because an IOS version requires a lot more things to be done in the background and I want to keep pushing updates every 1-2 weeks and it will slow me down.

Exclusive Purple Penguin Giveaway on the discord.

Patch notes of the 0.9.0.5 Update:

[NEW] Dynamic Penalty System - It will track how often you leave active games and increases the penalty that you get with time. For example, at the start you will get no penalty then it will be 30 seconds then more.

[Changed] Made the game look better when the shadows are disabled.