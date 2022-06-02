PATCH UPDATE 1.6

Dear AMAZING FOLLOWERS!

Today we have released update 1.6, which features more things to do, a lot of fixes, gameplay overhauls and lower game size. We have a lot of fun ideas for the upcoming year with claustrophobia, we feel that it was not released in a good state and we should not have done so. However, the game is now in a great state. Hope you all like the update and thanks for the support thus far!

FIXES:

Removed ''E'' bug that would appear out of no where but did not do anything

Fixed Elevators at start

Added a clear indication of where to go in the start

Fixed tutorial pop-ups.

Fixed sound issues of monsters even though there are no monsters nearby.

Raised ammo for nailgun from 8 -> 12

Changed AI-Mutant speed from 450 -> 350, 300 when end of chase. (This will make it much more easier to escape and hide)

CONTENT:

Added a much more ''Claustrophobic feel'' This includes overhauled catabombs area, tutorial area for crouching at the start.

Added new scares & sound effects.

Overhauled PDW-K Machinegun sound effect, graphics and recoil for more realistic gun play.

Extended the game a bit more, with new cave area and a few more rooms.

Added more save points.

Added a clear note that you CANNOT deal damage to mutants with the nailgun.

Hope you guys will enjoy this update!

Cheers.

Sentinel Studios