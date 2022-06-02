 Skip to content

Claustrophobia update for 2 June 2022

PATCH UPDATE 1.6

Claustrophobia update for 2 June 2022

Dear AMAZING FOLLOWERS!

Today we have released update 1.6, which features more things to do, a lot of fixes, gameplay overhauls and lower game size. We have a lot of fun ideas for the upcoming year with claustrophobia, we feel that it was not released in a good state and we should not have done so. However, the game is now in a great state. Hope you all like the update and thanks for the support thus far!

FIXES:

  • Removed ''E'' bug that would appear out of no where but did not do anything
  • Fixed Elevators at start
  • Added a clear indication of where to go in the start
  • Fixed tutorial pop-ups.
  • Fixed sound issues of monsters even though there are no monsters nearby.
  • Raised ammo for nailgun from 8 -> 12
  • Changed AI-Mutant speed from 450 -> 350, 300 when end of chase. (This will make it much more easier to escape and hide)

CONTENT:

  • Added a much more ''Claustrophobic feel'' This includes overhauled catabombs area, tutorial area for crouching at the start.
  • Added new scares & sound effects.
  • Overhauled PDW-K Machinegun sound effect, graphics and recoil for more realistic gun play.
  • Extended the game a bit more, with new cave area and a few more rooms.
  • Added more save points.
  • Added a clear note that you CANNOT deal damage to mutants with the nailgun.

Hope you guys will enjoy this update!

Cheers.

Sentinel Studios

