Succubus: Issabel Cosplay DLC & Shibari Update

Hello Martyrs!
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the latest addition to the game Succubus, which was developed in cooperation with one of the most popular Polish cosplayers: Issabel Cosplay.
The DLC allows you to play the role of Issabel - whose 3d model, along with cosplay, will replace the default Succubus model. For the purposes of the add-on, Issabel lent not only her image but also made a full voiceover and designed new outfits and animations.
With the premiere of the DLC, Succubus also received a free Shibari Update with numerous fixes. Here are the patch notes:
Global:
- Added some missing lines to Agretha's VO option.
- Agretha's VO is not a default in-game anymore.
- Bat Succubus material is not T H A T stretchy anymore.
MainHub:
- Pesky martyrs do not wander alone in Looped Dreams anymore.
- Latex of Love localization string fix.
- Agretha can now handle all kinds of sausages better.
- Added localization for Whip.
- Restored missing teeth during selfie poses.
- Bat Succubus now should display the logo in gold instead of black.
- Fixed whips charged attack range.
Kethar's Workshop:
- Vydija now laughs in joy even with Agretha's voice.
Nimrod's Palace:
- Normalized most sounds volume.
As a general notice, we've updated Unreal Engine 4 to the newest possible version, and also experimented with some new systems and methods (a whole new DLC is based on them).
Hope we'll see each other in hell. ヾ(＠⌒ー⌒＠)ノ
