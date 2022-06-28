Revontuli Coast OUT NOW!

Set in the north edge of the Baltic Sea, Revontuli Coast invites you to explore a vast and sprawling archipelago that teems with life. With peak bird season underway, you’ll hunt a wide range of waterfowl, ducks, and upland birds. Larger game also roam here, such as Brown Bear, Moose, and Whitetail Deer. Experience the thrill of stalking your prey under the magical Northern Lights, and discover exciting new hunting opportunities as you traverse this region of the “land of a thousand lakes”.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931910/theHunter_Call_of_the_Wild__Revontuli_Coast/

REVONTULI COAST DLC FEATURES

▸ Explore 25 square miles (64 square kilometers) of stunningly varied nature, spanning across rocky archipelagos, wild fields, thick spruce forests, and vibrant fell hills.

▸ Use the Water Layout Blind to conceal yourself from waterfowl, ducks, and upland birds while in water.

▸ Hunt 19 different species - Revontuli Coast has the largest number of animal species ever featured in a reserve, and includes new and returning favorites such as the Western Capercaillie, Black Grouse, Brown Bear, Whitetail Deer, Raccoon Dog, and many more.

▸ Gaze at the magical Northern Lights that illuminates the night sky.

▸ Discover memorable geographical landmarks such as a large glacial pothole, an impressive balancing rock, and a wondrous gorge.

▸ Hike along color-marked routes and trails during the day, and rest by cozy campfires as night falls.

Additionally, a free update with numerous new improvements, features, and bug fixes is rolling out alongside the release. Highlights include:

▸ Dolby Atmos support for PC players

▸ Completely reworked waterfowl system

▸ New Item Wheel for quickly swapping between weapons, ammo, and sights

▸ Redesigned reflex sight

▸ New ammunition type (.22 Conehead)