3.14 Patch Final

We are happy to announce the 3.14 patch for The Dawning Clocks of Time.

This patch marks a significant milestone in the game's active development. We've fixed multiple bugs, performance problems on some configurations and general improvements thorought the game.

This is the final update for the game on PC, and this is the version that will be used on eventual console releases. It's been a fantastic journey, and Sven, Kate and Chariot say thank you to a year's dedicated bug report and customer feedback on making The Dawning Clocks of Time a game of the year.

Some specific update notes;

-We've restored a section of Sanctuary City that was previously cut.

-You now get THE BOUNTY HUNTER achievement once Sven reaches 999 Moxie, giving access to areas of the game that only the best bounty hunters can enter.

-Automatic tuning of graphics options when playing the game depending on GPUS. We've also added the option to turn off post processing, and added more supported GPUS.

A massive thank you to all the players of THE DAWNING CLOCKS OF TIME, and we appreciate your gameplay videos, fan drawings and all related indicia. Keep it going, and we look forward to future console players too!