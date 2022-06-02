Introducing Basic Hunting/Cooking System!

Added ravens flying around different places. You can shoot them down, which is pretty tricky - you have to aim and shoot while they fly straight towards you or you'll miss. The killed raven yields raven meat, which you can grill.

Added grills over certain campfires. You can click on the grill to bring up a menu to cook.

There are three recipes you can use for now. You will find them from a "guide to the zone" sold by Sidor.