THE REFINERY IS HERE

2022-06-02 - Fifth content release for early access
The refinery chapter is part of todays release, so you can now reach the goal of the journey.
We will release another chapter at the end of next week, along with more audio.
Release notes
- New chapter: The Refinery
- Music, ambience and sound effects can now be turned on/off individually
- Conditional effects are marked in the notepad
- Updated lore texts
- Bugfix: music cannot be stopped in game
- Art: Necromancer
- Art: Labor camp and incubi dwelling
Changed files in this update