June 2nd Update

Hey Players,

It doesn't look like this game is getting the traction I'd hoped Set Sail would get. Nevertheless, I love these characters so more content might come in the future. There are plans for a small side story.

For now we got a small update.

Added more content to initial Market scene

*Dev Note: While looking through the text of the game I found that the scene with the annoying woman, although funny, was sort of boring. So I added a branching tree to convince her to tell you where the school is. Note that you can now fail this encounter.

New Achievement

*Dev Note: I added a new achievement that involves the above mentioned encounter. I also changed the way a few achievements worked, as some were not suppose to alert the player of their completion.

Profanity Filter Toggle

*Dev Note: A family friendly streamer played Set Sail and had an uncomfortable pause during every curse word to think of a different word to read out loud. This made me better realize how many curses were in the game, when previously I thought there was minimal. So on the Preferences Menu there is a togglable profanity filter for heavy curse words. Changing them into slight (often humorous) alternatives. This is off by default.

Higher Definition Main Menu

*Dev Note: They look better this way. Also, this took me a while to do by hand.

Minor Text Additions

*Dev Note: Additions to dialogue in all scenes have been made. Some small, some slightly larger.

Minor Background Enhancements

Grammar Fixes

*Dev Note: The new version number is 1.0.26, however internally some files are referred to as 1.0.5. These are the same version. Sorry for any confusion.