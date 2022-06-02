Bug repair on June 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8859510 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Fixed the following bugs:

1: Some enemies may have a bug with HP of 0 but can not be killed;

2: Reduce the sound volume when getting new clothing and level up;

3: Fixed a bug that changed the princess's body shape to the initial body shape when the event playing;

4: Fixed a bug that may have dual background music when returning to the camp from the revenge road;

5: The blur intensity of the depth of field effect is appropriately reduced to see farther;

6: The keyboard x key function is deleted (the progress key in some events is actually the left mouse button or the handle x key, not the keyboard x key, which leads to misunderstanding)