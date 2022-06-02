EA版本 1.11 更新内容

Share · View all patches · Build 8859346 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 15:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello guys, here are the updates for some bug fixed:

fix the bug that the rarity of common and rare cards are switched fix a bug that causes the game to get crashed and not proceed in certain situations fix the bug that Thorn Armor gets stuck after using the last 1 point of cost fix the bug that the first time you take down a city, there is a high probability that the commander, the unparalleled general and the dawn will appear fix the bug that the restriction of the soul still exists after the enemy is defeated repair the soul activation mechanism fix the bug that players can no longer recruit general through in-game events after they have upgraded fix the bug that Guan Yu's damage will be inherited fix the bug that Wu Sheng+ does not add damage when gaining extra resource points fix the bug that if you select a general too quickly in the general interface, the general will be duplicated fix the bug that the ironing stone does not respond after being clicked repair the bug that players may get stuck in the battle of Diao Chan

The next update will be around end of June.