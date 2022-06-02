EA版本 1.11 更新内容

Hello guys, here are the updates for some bug fixed:
- fix the bug that the rarity of common and rare cards are switched
- fix a bug that causes the game to get crashed and not proceed in certain situations
- fix the bug that Thorn Armor gets stuck after using the last 1 point of cost
- fix the bug that the first time you take down a city, there is a high probability that the commander, the unparalleled general and the dawn will appear
- fix the bug that the restriction of the soul still exists after the enemy is defeated
- repair the soul activation mechanism
- fix the bug that players can no longer recruit general through in-game events after they have upgraded
- fix the bug that Guan Yu's damage will be inherited
- fix the bug that Wu Sheng+ does not add damage when gaining extra resource points
- fix the bug that if you select a general too quickly in the general interface, the general will be duplicated
- fix the bug that the ironing stone does not respond after being clicked
- repair the bug that players may get stuck in the battle of Diao Chan
The next update will be around end of June.
Changed files in this update