Update, Version 20220602

English

Content

[Sins of the Father]Story continues. The secret door in the church hall can now be entered. (Variable change from 430 to 500.)

[Sins of the Father]The enemy group will be a bit different depending on whether Officer Fletcher is alive. If he is dead, the battle will be a bit more difficult.

[Sins of the Father]There are a lot of voice actings in this part.

[Sins of the Father]There are three battles there.

New furniture: Traffic Sign: Stop

Removed the furniture Traffic Sign: Stop in favor of a better design. (Legacy code remains.)

New weapone & furniture: Traffic Sign: Stop

Now, that's more like it. It's a weapon that can have prefixes. It's also function like a furniture when it's dropped from the inventory.

System

Items may now have parameters to set how they look like when they are dropped from the inventory.

Items may now have parameters to set if their dropped version can block the path.

简体中文

Content

【父辈的原罪】故事剧情继续。教堂大厅的秘门现在可以进入。（变量从430变化到了500）

【父辈的原罪】此处剧情敌人队伍的构成会受到弗莱彻警官是否存活影响。如果他已经死亡，那么这里的战斗难度会相对较高。

【父辈的原罪】在这段剧情中存在大量的配音。

【父辈的原罪】此处剧情有三场战斗。

新家具：交通牌：停止

移除了家具交通牌：停止，因为想到了一个更好的设计方案。（移除后未被使用的代码目前保留。）

新的武器和家具：交通牌：停止

经过这样的改造后貌似更有趣了。这是一种可以带有词缀的武器。但是掉落到地上后和家具一样。

System

物品现在可以有参数指定它们在从物品栏中丢出后的模样。

物品现在可以有参数指定它们从物品栏中丢出后是否可以阻碍通行。