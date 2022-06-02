Update v2.11.2

Dear leaf blowers,
Time for another QoL update! Thanks to all members posting in the #ideas-suggestions discord channel, I can't even keep up with all the good ideas. Also, thanks to the beta testing blowers who have been helping me through several patch cycles to improve the game. Cheers to you!
Changelog:
- Area favorites: add areas to your favorite list to quickly access them in the areas menu
- Boost all trades button
- Last opened menu tabs persist across all menus
- Tabs can be changed via CTRL + Tab / CTRL + Shift + Tab
- Bingo quests now show "completed" text in addition to the color indicator so people with color blindness can see which quests are completed
- Faster autocraft upgrades
- Faster autofacts upgrades
- Relic Leaf bonus fixed
- Crafted Leaves sorting now consider ascend level
- Hotkeys added (new shops, relics)
- Wizard Hat now shows single item bonus
- Bartender quests are now cancellable
- Crafting backpack exceeded max size after loading certain sets
- After transforming a crafted leaf property, the new property will automatically be selected
- Curse game now also tracks the fastest real clear time
- Draw HUD hotkey added
- New supporter perks (crafting backpack size)
- Some areas won't be generated in bingo quests anymore (special areas, sacred nebula+)
- Pet equip/unequip bug should be fixed
- Resource single reward stats are only shown where it makes sense
- Additional Ancient Leaves craft property now shows the correct value
- Shards max count fixed for Additional Leaves property
- Single reward stat removed for unnecessary resources
- More lore!
- Offline prestige rewards fixed [mobile]
- Daily rewards/supporter packs fixes [mobile]
